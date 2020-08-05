IONIA, Mich. — Three familiar fair vendors are heading to the Ionia fairground this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. in a drive-up style event.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, cars can line up for the booth of their choosing, place their order and the food will be brought straight to their car.

All vendors will be following International Flavors & Fragrances guidelines, and those heading to the fairground this weekend are asked to wear masks or face coverings.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Ionia Free Fair.

The carts participating include a fresh squeezed lemonade stand, an elephant ear stand and an Italian sausage booth.

The Ionia fairground is located at 317 S Dexter St, Ionia MI.

The Ionia Free Fair posted this on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, and all foods being offered can be found on the page as well.

