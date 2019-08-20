GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The John Ball Zoo is closed and being evacuated due to a small gas leak near the front of the zoo.

The Zoo said the leak was caused by construction.

According to the Zoo, staff, guests and animals were not in any immediate danger, but the decision was made to evacuate the zoo.

The Zoo was closed for about half an hour and will be reopened at 2:45 p.m. Admission will be free.

