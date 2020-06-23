x
Judge rejects broad outreach in U. of Michigan doctor case

She agrees with attorneys who say it’s wrong for the university to communicate with potential plaintiffs in class-action litigation.
Credit: AP
FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to "anyone who was harmed" by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

DETROIT — A judge says the University of Michigan must stop reaching out to alumni in its investigation of a doctor who is accused of molesting athletes and students for decades. 

Federal Judge Victoria Roberts is overseeing lawsuits by victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. 

She agrees with attorneys who say it’s wrong for the university to communicate with potential plaintiffs in class-action litigation.

The university says it's writing to more than 300,000 former students, asking them to share information that “may be helpful” in the Anderson investigation. 

The university believes he assaulted male athletes during routine physicals from the mid-1960s through 2003. 

