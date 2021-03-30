Kalamazoo County opening up vaccine appointments to people 16 and older

Those under the age of 18 may only schedule a Pfizer vaccine appointment.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — People 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kalamazoo County, the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department announced Monday.

According to the department, 128,649 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kalamazoo County residents. This represents 37.8% of residents over the age of 16 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date and 22.1% have completed the vaccination series.

Starting Tuesday, March 30, Kalamazoo County residents 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine from the health department. Those under the age of 18 may only schedule a Pfizer vaccine appointment.

“Expanding eligibility in Kalamazoo County to those 16 years or older is an exciting step for us. Just like every other transition, it will take time for people who are now eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment,” said Jim Rutherford, health officer of Kalamazoo County.

“This newly eligible group represents a significant amount of people who live in Kalamazoo County. Securing a vaccination appointment may not happen immediately, so please continue to have patience as you wait to schedule an appointment.”

Appointments can be made by using the online self-scheduling system. Appointments are released on Mondays at 7 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. at kalcounty.com/covid19vaccine. New appointments may be added after Monday and throughout the week as existing appointments are canceled.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.