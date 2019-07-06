KALAMAZOO, Mich. - It is a solemn day for many people in the Kalamazoo community.

Friday, June 7, marks three years since a deadly crash in Kalamazoo claimed the lives of five bicyclists: Tony Nelson, Larry Paulik, Debra Bradley, Melissa Fevig Hughes, and Suzanne Sippel.

Four others were critically injured when a pick-up driven by Charles Pickett Jr. crashed into them.

Pickett was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs, four counts of second-degree murder and other charges. He is now serve 40 to 75 years in prison.

Earlier this week, the Chain Gang held their annual memorial "Finish the Ride." Each year, riders gather to remember the victims and survivors of the tragedy. The 28-mile ride started in front of the Borgess Health and Fitness Center, stopped at the memorial site on North Westnedge, and continued back to the health and fitness center.

