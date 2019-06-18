KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Police found the body of a woman and her two children after she intentionally drove her car into the Kalamazoo River.

The bodies of the 44-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were located late Monday night -- along with the vehicle itself. It wasn't until Tuesday morning that crews actually pulled the vehicle from the water and found the second 9-year-old girl.

Crews located the vehicle in the incident Monday night. It was seen getting pulled out of the Kalamazoo River Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety, the incident started around 10:45 p.m., June 17, at the Walgreens at Riverview Drive and Gull Road.

Two young girls told officers that another family member had driven her vehicle into the Kalamazoo River. Officers were told the mother also had her two children inside the car when it plunged into the water.

Crews began looking for a possible area where this could have occurred. Not long after the investigation began, a boat squad in the river at Verburg Park off from Paterson Street located the vehicle.

The identities of all the victims are being held until a positive identification can be made, along with family notification.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

