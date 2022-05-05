Officers rescue owl stuck between fences in Kalamazoo

The short-eared owl has been taken to a wildlife rehabilitation worker who specializes in owls. It is expected to recover.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An owl is expected to recover after being stuck between two fences.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a concerned citizen reported the short-eared owl being stuck on Conant Street.

Two public safety officers and an officer from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources were able to gently free the owl.

It has since been taken to a wildlife rehabilitation worker who specializes in owls. The owl is expected to recover.

Short-eared owls are relatively uncommon to see in Michigan because they're nocturnal, and because their population numbers are listed as being "in steep decline."

According to the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology, "short-eared owls require large uninterrupted tracts of open grasslands, and appear to be particularly sensitive to habitat loss and fragmentation."

