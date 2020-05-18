x
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office looking for woman last seen on May 1

Anyone with information about Dawn Howard is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Credit: Kalamazoo County Sheriff

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on May 1. 

Dawn Howard, 40, from Oshtemo Township was reported missing on May 11. The sheriff's office did not include additional details about her last known whereabouts. 

Anyone with information about Howard is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748  or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. 

