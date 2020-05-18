Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office looking for woman last seen on May 1

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on May 1.
Dawn Howard, 40, from Oshtemo Township was reported missing on May 11. The sheriff's office did not include additional details about her last known whereabouts.
Anyone with information about Howard is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.