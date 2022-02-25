Kalamazoo woman found stabbed, burned in home; suspect in custody

The suspect is being lodged on attempted murder, torture and unlawful imprisonment charges. The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 51-year-old Kalamazoo woman was hospitalized after being stabbed and burned in her home Friday. The suspect is in custody.

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Melrose Avenue in Kalamazoo on the report of a disturbance. The woman was found inside the home with stab wounds and burns. She was transported to a hospital for treatment, where she is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the suspect is related to the victim and was staying in the home overnight. The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on one count of attempted murder, one count of torture and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

This incident remains under investigation. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office will review the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

