KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating the death of a 16-year-old at a youth and family services center earlier this week.

According to a press release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, officers were called to Lakeside Academy, located at 3921 Oakland Drive, on a report of an unresponsive student.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old in cardiac arrest. Officers, as well as paramedics on scene, tried to save the teen. His pulse was regained and he was taken to Bronson Hospital.

While investigating, police learned staffed members were in the process of restraining the student prior to him going unresponsive, the press release explained.

The 16-year-old died early Friday morning at the hospital.

Police said his death was under active investigation and had no other information to release.

Lakeside Academy provided the following statement regarding the incident:

We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a student at Lakeside Academy after being restrained by staff during an incident on campus. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this young man and are focused on supporting them and our school community. While we are not providing additional details at this time out of respect for the privacy of the family and the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we are cooperating fully with the Kalamazoo Police Department and will use every tool at our disposal to investigate this incident, support those affected, and take appropriate disciplinary action. The health and well-being of our students is our top priority and all personnel at our facilities are trained to provide the highest quality of care. This incident does not reflect our mission to serve and care for our clients with excellence and we are committed to making the necessary changes to ensure something like this does not happen again.

Lakeside Academy is a youth and family services center that has residential and adolescent sexual offender treatment programs. The facility offers educational resources, as well as work and volunteer opportunities, medical and dental care.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEOS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.