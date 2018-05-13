PORTAGE, Mich. - Lightning may be to blame in a weekend house fire.

According to a release from the Portage Department of Public Safety, the Fire Division was called to a home on Tradewind Drive for reports of a fire started by a lightning strike around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12.

The first crews to the home reported light smoke coming from the roof and eaves, and that everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

When crews went inside to investigate, they found an active fire in the attic. The situation was under control within an hour, however, there was extensive damage done to the roof and attic area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.

