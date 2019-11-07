KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Authorities in Kalamazoo are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday evening.

It happened at the Advia Credit Union on West Main Street around 5 p.m. A masked man went into the bank and demanded money. Police say he implied he had a weapon but it wasn't seen during the incident.

The suspect was able to run from the bank and headed south before officers arrived. A K-9 track was initiated, but police say the suspect may have gotten into a vehicle and left the area.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the suspect was able to make it out with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is said to be between 5'8" and 6' tall with a skinny build. He had on a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 269-337- 8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

