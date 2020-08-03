KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for a 56-year-old man who was last seen Saturday heading to the restroom at Hopcat, according to police.

Family members of Robert Mckague told police they believe he may be "confused" about his surroundings and may suffer from an undiagnosed medical condition.

He does not have a phone and does not have a car to drive.

Mckague was last seen wearing a Carhart jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. He is 6 feet, 1 inch, weighs 170 pounds, has blue eyes, a mustache and messy gray hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo police at 269-488-8991 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.