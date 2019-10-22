TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects involved in a series of nail salon break-ins in Kalamazoo, Berrien, and Van Buren counties.

On Friday, Oct. 18, two male suspects broke into the Human Gardens restaurant and nearby Queen Nail Salon in Texas Township. Large amounts of alcohol were taken from the restaurant and cash was taken from the nail salon.

The suspects were both identified as black males, one being between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with a slender build, dressed in a light-colored hoodie and blue jeans.

The other is between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 with a heavy build, dressed in a black hoodie, light-colored hat and jeans.

Deputies believe the suspects escaped in a silver, mid-sized SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

