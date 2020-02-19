KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 22-year-old man was shot in the Northside neighborhood of Kalamazoo on Tuesday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man potentially related to this incident who was running away from the scene at the 1600 block of N. Church Street. He was holding a handgun and was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and outstanding warrants.

Police are still investigating whether the suspect is involved with the shooting.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

