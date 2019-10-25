KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot Friday in Kalamazoo and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was informed through Consolidated Dispatch that there was a gunshot victim on their way to a local hospital.

KDPS arrived in the 1200 block of Blakeslee Street and the area was secured. The Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team was utilized, but a suspect has not yet been located.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20's, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. KDPS believes he left the area on foot prior to the officer's arrival.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

