KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for a suspect who shot and injured three people near N Westnedge Avenue and Florence Street Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a verbal argument around 11:42 p.m. when they arrived witnesses told them they heard gunshots in the area.

Officers found two gunshot victims nearby and a third victim was transported by a citizen to a local hospital for treatment.

The victims are a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man, a 39-year-old Kalamazoo woman, and a 40-year-old Kalamazoo man. All of them are in stable condition.

Police said there is limited suspect information, but they described the suspect as a tall, skinny black man who fled the scene in a dark colored older sedan.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.