KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 56-year-old Robert Mckague who was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen heading toward the restroom at Hopcat was found safe on Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police did not say where he was found.

When he was missing, his family told police he may have been "confused" and suffers from an undiagnosed medical condition.

