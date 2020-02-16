KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 19-year-old Kalamazoo teen was arrested for drunk driving early Sunday morning after they hit six parked cars in a parking lot off of Knollwood Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police received reports from witnesses that the driver left their car and walked away after hitting the cars, but officers found the driver four blocks away, who showed signs of intoxication, according to officers.

Police said in a press release that all six cars had significant damage. They were parked near Campus Court at Knollwood and Knollwood Apartments near Western Michigan University's campus.

The police are still investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

