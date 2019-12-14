KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A military veteran is being called a hero for tackling a man to the ground in Kalamazoo when that suspect pulled out a gun during a fight, police said.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded a report of a fight in which a man flashed a gun in a crowd on Michigan Avenue near Howard Street. Officers were already in the area and arrived to the scene quickly.

When police arrived, they saw that the suspect was being held on the ground by a military veteran. Witnesses and the veteran told police that the man displayed the gun and said he was going to "shoot everybody."

When the suspect ran toward a crowd, the veteran "disregarded his own safety and tackled the suspect, holding him until police arrived," Kalamazoo police said.

Officers found a handgun on the 32-year-old Ohio resident, and he was arrested on multiple felony charges.

Kalamazoo police praised the "heroism" of the veteran who took action during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

