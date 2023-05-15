Can you help the Kent County Sheriff find this missing Gaines Township woman?

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Maxine Willis walked away from her adult care home on 68th Street Monday morning.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help a West Michigan woman find her way back home.

The sheriff's office said 64-year-old Maxine Willis walked away from her adult care home in the 1700 Block of 68th St SE Monday morning.

She stands about 5'8", weighs about 143 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink sweatsuit.

If you know where she is, you're asked to call 911.

