x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Can you help the Kent County Sheriff find this missing Gaines Township woman?

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Maxine Willis walked away from her adult care home on 68th Street Monday morning.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff
Maxine Willis

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help a West Michigan woman find her way back home. 

The sheriff's office said 64-year-old Maxine Willis walked away from her adult care home in the 1700 Block of 68th St SE Monday morning.

She stands about 5'8", weighs about 143 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink sweatsuit. 

If you know where she is, you're asked to call 911. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

GRPS considers other safety improvements after backpack ban

Before You Leave, Check This Out