Police searching for 77-year-old woman in Montmorency County

ATLANTA, Mich. — The Montmorency County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from St. Clair County.

Karen Adams, 77, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 in Atlanta, Michigan. She was driving a 2018 Silver Chevy Cruz that has EMD8870 on the license plate.

She is described as 4'10'' and weighing 80 lbs. She was last wearing a white jacket with red pants.

Her family says she has slight dementia, and had no phone with her. She is from St. Clair County, but went missing in Montmorency County.

Officials say she left from Schmallers Road and M-33 south in Avery Township.

If you see Karen Adams or have any information, contact the Montmorency County Sheriff's Department at 989-785-4238 ext. 1. or call 911.

You can also call 810-985-8115.

