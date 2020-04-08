Kent District Library opening for in-person visits starting Aug. 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent District Library announced that branches were ready to welcome back guests starting this week.
KDL reopened on June 15 with a curbside service, but starting Aug. 5, it would welcome in-branch visits with limited hours.
The library branches are requiring all visitors to wearing masks or face coverings and are allowing in-branch visits up to one hour. Building capacities are limited to 25% of what KDL normally sees.
The public computers sessions are limited to one hour as well.
The children's play areas and activities are still closed and the study rooms will not be open.
What to Expect When Visiting KDL
KDL said In-branch hours will be Monday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except for:
- Kelloggsville Branch on Tuesday and Thursday only
- Alto and Tyrone Township Branches not open to the public on Mondays; curbside service still available
- Nelson Township Branch - closed on Thursdays
- Saturday, standard hours per branch
Curbside Service hours will be:
- Monday through Friday, standard hours per branch
- Not available on Saturday
KDL said it would start offering curbside printing on Aug. 5 as well.
For more information, visit the Kent District Library's website.
