Kids march planned in Grand Rapids

The march will start at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum and end at Rosa Parks Circle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A kids march is scheduled to take place at 10:15 a.m. this morning in Grand Rapids.

The event, which is hosted by Justice for Black Lives, will start at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Participants will walk from there to Rosa Parks Circle, where snack and face paining will be provided. A large dance party will also be held for the kids.

Justice for Black Lives asks that this event be reserved for youth aged 12 and under and their parents. Older siblings are also welcome to march with their younger siblings and hold their hands.

“We want to make it a day of education and fun to help them understand and be a part of change,” the event page reads.

As of 6:45 a.m., 1.4K people have responded as interested on the Facebook event posting.

The event is sponsored by S.W.A.G. Kids Gym West Bloomfield, Citizens Leadership Council, Leaders for Actionable Steps GR, FOE, Kent County Dems, NextGen, AmINext, John Ball Zoo and Mars Hill Bible Church.

Event organizers ask that participants wear face coverings. These will be mandatory for kids who wish to have their face or arm painting at the event.

