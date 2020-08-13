COVID-19 moves jury trials in Oceana County to center court

27th Circuit Court in Oceana County moves trials to center court at Hart High School.

HART, Oceana County — COVID-19 has many trial courts in Michigan in a holding pattern, waiting for the virus to subside and social distancing requirements to be lifted.

But as courts wait for that to happen, cases are backing up in trial courts around the state including the 27th Circuit Court in Oceana County.

Court administers are in a difficult position. They can't endanger the health of those involved in a trial by allowing them to pack into what are often small courtrooms.

So the time has come for court staff to get creative. Some have started seeking out large spaces that allow jurors, defense attorney, prosecutor, and judge to gather indoors while still maintaining six-feet of social distance.

The 27th Circuit Court last week held a jury trial at the Hart High School gymnasium. A second trial was held at the same location Thursday.

"Overall, everything is going great," said Court Administrator and Chief Clerk of the 27th Circuit Court, Tonya Selig.

Selig says the backlog of trial cases is real. The space inside the school's gymnasium is helping the court get back on track.

"We have many we need to get to," said Selig.

Inside the gymnasium there's plenty of room. Jurors are spread out along one end of the basketball court with the defense and prosecution 20 to 40 feet away. Microphones and the school pubic address system allow everyone in the gymnasium to hear the judge, testimony from witnesses, and questions from the prosecution and defense.

A second large room is waiting for jurors when it comes time to deliberate. And both parties have their own space to meet, the prosecutor in the school's music room and the defense in the art room. The boys locker room is set aside for the judge's chambers.

"We do think it's a secure atmosphere," said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.

Security for cases where the defendant is out of jail on bond will be fairly simple, when the defendant is in jail Mast says additional security will be needed.

"We'll assign somebody right to them to transport them back and forth and stay right with them," said Mast.

"We knew that we had to move forward, we had to come up with some solution that kept the public safe but also accommodated the public's need to move forward," said Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon.

Bizon says the court's calendar in September, October, and November is packed with jury trial. The space at the high school will help, but soon it won't be available.

"Once school starts we'll not be able to use the school during school hours," said Bizon.

Selig says she's already looking for another venue in Hart to move to after school starts September 8th.

The 27th Circuit Court also cover Newaygo County. Plans are in the works to use the Dogwood Center for Performing Arts for jury trials starting later this month.

