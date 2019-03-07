MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon woman considered a "person of interest" in the stabbing death of her neighbor is now charged with open murder.

Pamela Harvey, 59, was previously charged with lying to investigators.

Because the Muskegon County Hall of Justice will be closed Thursday for the holiday, Harvey is expected to be arraigned on the new charge Friday.

Court documents show Harvey's apartment is on the ninth floor of Bayview Tower Apartments.

Curtis Stovall, 61, was found by a family member June 23 inside his apartment.

Harvey was arrested by Muskegon Police and charged with lying June 26.

Investigators say Stovall died from a brutal and violent attack. At this time they're not releasing a motive for the crime.

Harvey is being held in the Muskegon County Jail on a $250,000 bond. That may be increased following the arraignment on the new charge.

A preliminary examination on the lying charge is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 15.

