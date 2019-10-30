LANSING, Mich. — Three kids were killed and four other people were injured in a house fire that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Lansing fire officials say injured family members were outside the home when crews arrived on scene and said children were trapped inside.

After an aggressive search, all three children were located and removed from the house and transported to the hospital.

An 8-year-old, 5-year-old and 3-year-old have died, as well as the family's dog.

A 31-year-old man was transported to Sparrow Hospital and has since been transferred to the University of Michigan Burn Center. A 26-year-old female was also transported to Sparrow and has been transferred to the University of Michigan, where she is now in critical condition.

An 18-month-old child was transported to Sparrow and is in stable condition.

The fire is still currently under investigation. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

