COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed in a crash in Cooper Township Tuesday night.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the 800 block of East D Avenue.

An investigation found a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old male was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and was struck by a westbound vehicle. The 29-year-old was transported to Bronson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to Borgess Hospital where he was treated and released.

D Avenue was closed until 11:15 p.m. Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

