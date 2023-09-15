Michigan House passes bill package that would establish religious observances as state holidays

If passed by the Senate and signed by the governor, Diwali, Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Fitr, Lunar New Year, Vaisakhi, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur would be state holidays.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan House of Representatives passed a package of bills this week that would formally acknowledge diverse cultures and religions that many Michiganders celebrate.

The legislation would establish Diwali, Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Fitr, Lunar New Year, Vaisakhi, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur as state-recognized holidays in Michigan.

House Bills 4446, 4447, 4448, 4449, 4544, and 4545 have passed the State House. To be signed into law, the bills would also have to pass in the state Senate.

One of those holidays is Diwali, or the Festival of Lights which is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

“Cultural diversity helps Michigan flourish and grow. By making sure these holidays are on the state’s calendar, we’re recognizing the many beliefs, celebrations and communities that make our state strong,” said state Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton), sponsor of House Bills 4446 and 4449. “Together, we are creating a more welcoming, inclusive Michigan that accepts people of all backgrounds and beliefs.”

House Bill No. 4446 language: A bill to designate Diwali, Deepavali, or the Festival of Lights as a holiday in this state.

Southeast Michigan is home to a large number of Muslim Americans.

“Michigan is home to one of the largest concentrations of Muslims in the United States. Recognizing Eid will send a message that Michigan is here to welcome and embrace our rich diversity. I’m glad to be part of the process to make this happen,” said Majority Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck), sponsor of HB 4447. “Representation matters, and putting these days into state law sends the message that our diversity is what makes our state great.”

Eid al-Fitr is one of two main holidays celebrated in Islam. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is second.

House Bill No. 4447 language: A bill to designate Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr as holidays in this state.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated by Michiganders of Chinese, Korean, Taiwanese, Vietnamese, and other East or Southeast Asian descent.

“Celebrating diversity doesn’t mean simply accepting other cultures and religions — it takes an active statement of support. Passing these bills today is our way of saying, ‘You belong here,’” said state Rep. Sharon MacDonell (D-Troy), sponsor of HB 4448. “On behalf of those who celebrate Lunar New Year — such as Chinese, South Koreans and Vietnamese — and people across Michigan who recognize these holidays, I am proud to sponsor and vote yes on this legislation.”

House Bill No. 4448 language: A bill to designate Lunar New Year as a holiday in this state.

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are two Jewish religious holidays.

“As Jews in Greater West Bloomfield and across Michigan prepare to mark Rosh Hashanah this weekend, I could not be more proud that our House Democratic Majority passed my bill to honor the Jewish New Year in Michigan law,” said state Rep. Noah Arbit (D-West Bloomfield), sponsor of HB 4544. “In a time of rising hate and bigotry, it is high time that our government works to reflect the diversity of all our communities in Michigan, and that is exactly why House Democrats’ holiday bills are so needed.”

House Bill No. 4544 language: A bill to designate Rosh Hashanah as a holiday in this state.

“Part of the historic marginalization of ethnic and religious minorities is the lack of acknowledgment for their culture. Adding these holidays to the state calendar is a small but meaningful gesture of inclusion for the communities that add to Michigan’s rich diversity,” said state Rep. Samantha Steckloff (D-Farmington Hills), sponsor of HB 4545. “Yom Kippur is the holiest day in Judaism and deserves equal standing with all the other holidays our state currently recognizes.”

House Bill No. 4545 language: A bill to designate Yom Kippur as a holiday in this state.

You can see the roll call vote rundown here.

The below holidays are observed by the State of Michigan:

New Year's Day, January 1.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, third Monday in January.

President's Day, third Monday in February.

Memorial Day, last Monday in May.

Juneteenth, June 19.

Independence Day, July 4.

Labor Day, first Monday in September.

General Election Day, the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years.

Veterans Day, November 11.

Thanksgiving Day and the day after, the fourth Thursday and Friday in November.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, December 24 and 25.

New Year's Eve, December 31.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.