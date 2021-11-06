Last chance: Grand Rapids Parade of Homes ends this weekend

In total, there are 39 homes being shown. 35 are being toured in person and 4 are hosting virtual tours only.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each spring, the Grand Rapids Parade of Homes shows off the current trends and skills of the area's builders. The parade is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids and is sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union.

The parade is the hottest ticket in West Michigan real estate, and now is the last chance to check it out. This year, dozens of homes are being featured. It’s smaller than in years past but is still guaranteed to impress.



In total, there are 39 homes being shown. 35 are being toured in person and four are hosting virtual tours only.

Tickets can be purchased here. Each ticket provides access to all the featured homes.

Those interested in the Spring Parade of Houses have only two more days to check it out – today, June 11, and tomorrow, June 12.

