What were those lights in the sky across West Michigan Wednesday night?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE received a surplus of emails, calls and texts about lights in the sky across West Michigan Wednesday evening.
Our meteorologists assured us there is no need to worry! No UFOs are landing in the Mitten State at this time (to our knowledge).
The lights are Jupiter and Venus, which are visible due to what's called a conjunction, meaning the two planets are close to earth as they begin to pass each other.
The lights are likely gone by now. They were at their peak visibility around 7 p.m.
Thanks for stopping by, Jupiter and Venus! We hope to see you again soon.
