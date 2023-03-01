What were those lights in the sky across West Michigan Wednesday night?

Two bright lights in the sky perplexed West Michigan residents Wednesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE received a surplus of emails, calls and texts about lights in the sky across West Michigan Wednesday evening.

Our meteorologists assured us there is no need to worry! No UFOs are landing in the Mitten State at this time (to our knowledge).

The lights are Jupiter and Venus, which are visible due to what's called a conjunction, meaning the two planets are close to earth as they begin to pass each other.

Lights in the sky in Royal oak michigan tonight. Took this myself. pic.twitter.com/Fs4O7naz5Y — Shane Johnson (@levelheaded369) March 2, 2023

The lights are likely gone by now. They were at their peak visibility around 7 p.m.

Thanks for stopping by, Jupiter and Venus! We hope to see you again soon.

