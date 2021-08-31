Lost kayaker found safe in Mason County

Police say the woman had special needs and that the sun was quickly setting.

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A lost kayaker was found safe Monday night on the Pere Marquette River in Mason County, police say.

Michigan State Police responded to the river around 8:20 p.m. Monday on reports of a missing woman who had been kayaking with her brother. Police say the woman, 36, had been dropped off at the Custer Road bridge around 1 p.m. with her brother, 30.

The siblings kayaked down the river and exited in Scottville near Henry’s Landing Campground & Canoe Rental. While on the riverbank, the two contacted their family and said they would be continuing their journey towards Twin Bridges and Pere Marquette Highway.

Police say that just after 8 p.m., the brother arrived at Twin Bridges and reported he did not know where his sister was. He said he had last seen her somewhere between Scottville and Twin Bridges. Police say the woman had special needs and that the sun was quickly setting.

Family called 911 and multiple units responded. Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually found the lost kayaker on the riverbank below the Pere Marquette River overpass on US-31. The woman was retrieved from the river and checked out by medical personnel before being released.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.