21-year-old Rockford man critically injured after crashing vehicle in field

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after crashing his vehicle in a field in Ottawa County.

Deputies say the man was spotted speeding and driving recklessly in Allegan County just before 1 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, a black two-door, continued into Ottawa County and crashed in a field in the area of Adams Street and 48th Avenue.

The driver, a 21-year-old Rockford man, was taken to a hospital. He remains in critical but stable condition, deputies say. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Investigators say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

