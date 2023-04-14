x
21-year-old Rockford man critically injured after crashing vehicle in field

Investigators say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after crashing his vehicle in a field in Ottawa County.

Deputies say the man was spotted speeding and driving recklessly in Allegan County just before 1 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, a black two-door, continued into Ottawa County and crashed in a field in the area of Adams Street and 48th Avenue. 

The driver, a 21-year-old Rockford man, was taken to a hospital. He remains in critical but stable condition, deputies say. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.

