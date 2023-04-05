Police investigating after 41-year-old shot, injured in Wyoming

Police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a 34-year-old Wyoming man, is in custody.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Wyoming early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Abbie Street SE and S Division Avenue.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen was located at the scene, according to police. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Wyoming.

Police took a suspect, a 34-year-old Wyoming man, into custody at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect and victim know each other. Police have interviewed other people involved in the incident.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

