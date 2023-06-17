Bernal-Sosa booked in Kent County Jail

Bernal-Sosa is charged with first degree murder of Leah Gomez

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Grand Rapids mom has been booked in Kent County jail.

Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa, 27, has been charged with first degree murder of 22-year-old Leah Marie Gomez.

Gomez was shot and killed in her car Wednesday afternoon in downtown Grand Rapids. Her baby was in the car at the time of the killing in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW, but wasn't hurt.

Police say Bernal-Sosa shot Gomez several times with an AR-15, while standing outside her car.

He was arrested in Chicago nearly two weeks after the shooting.

Police say at the time of the shooting Bernal-Sosa drove an early 2000s black Ford Ranger with and extended cab, aftermarket rims and tires. The vehicle contained a “Bernal Landscape Management” sticker on the back.

Bernal Landscape Management said the company's management, partners, and current employees have "NO association to this tragic incident."

"Our prayers and deep condolences go out to the Gomez family and friends of the victim. We trust in our law enforcement to serve justice for Leah Marie Gomez and her loved ones," the company said on its Facebook page.

"Although Luis Fabián has a bumper sticker of our company logo on his personal vehicle, being a former employee, his horrific actions described in the article reflect his person and his person alone."

Gomez leaves behind her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, Rosabell, who has special needs, the family said.

"I will tell you this, she was an amazing person with a huge heart. She loved so hard and was an amazing mom to her baby girl," Gomez's aunt Ashley Reil said.

The family calls the child Rosie. She will be 2 years old in August.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the shooting was an "absolute tragedy."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.