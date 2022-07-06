No injuries after fire at Byron Twp. manufacturing plant

Investigators say a fire broke out in a vat and was quickly extinguished.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after a fire broke out Wednesday morning at Wilkast Inc., a manufacturing plant in Byron Township.

The fire was reported around 7:48 a.m., and the building was evacuated. Investigators say a fire broke out in a vat and was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured in the fire.

Wilkast Inc. provides aluminum and zinc die castings for the office furniture, automotive and motorcycle hardware industries.

