Meijer Garden's annual 'Butterflies are Blooming' exhibit opens Monday

Enjoy thousands of butterflies as they fly freely in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory March 1 through April 30.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park’s annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition will bring more than 7,000 tropical butterflies to West Michigan beginning March 1.

The exhibition is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation.

Last year's exhibit was abbreviated to three-weeks due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's theme, Into the Glass House returns and highlights Nathaniel Ward and the invention of the Wardian Case.

In 1827, Ward accidentally invented terrariums while studying caterpillars and moths by placing them in jars. He noticed that plants were flourishing in these sealed jars and discovered that plants better survived the harsh conditions in London, a city known for heavy pollution at the time, if they were enclosed in sealed containers. This discovery led to horticulturists being able to transport items around the globe and these early “fern cases” paved the way for modern terrariums, greenhouses and conservatories.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some exhibition elements and activities will be altered to allow for physical distancing. In addition, due to State of Michigan guidelines, Meijer Gardens' capacities have been limited. There may be times when admission will be delayed during peak hours.

Approximately 60 colorful species of butterflies and moths journey from butterfly-rich regions of Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Philippines and Kenya to fly freely in the five-story tall, 15,000 square-foot Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. At 85 degrees and 70% humidity, this balmy environment mimics the tropical regions that the butterflies call home.

“Step Into the Glass House during this year’s Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition and discover how the invention of the Wardian case changed the world,” said Lisa Roo, Annual Exhibitions Lead Designer & Project Manager. “This theme offers our community a sense of wonder with magical glass houses from four feet tall to our iconic fifty-foot-tall Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. We are again offering our guests the unique experience of stepping into glass houses to see butterflies soaring, caterpillars munching and learn how the Wardian case paved the way for modern terrariums and greenhouses.”

An average of 1,000 pupae arrive at Meijer Gardens weekly from around the world. Guests can watch as delicate chrysalides and cocoons are placed in the Observation Station, where these unique and fascinating creatures then transform and spread their wings for the first time.

The Caterpillar Room, located within the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, features monarch caterpillars. Here guests will have the opportunity to learn how plants, butterflies and moths live in and under glass. Caterpillars feed on milkweed host plants mixed in with the flowering spring plantings and ferns that encompass the perimeter of the Seasonal Display Greenhouse. A new Wardian case will be located in the adjacent Earl and Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor.

Extended Hours & Exhibition Activities

Extended Members Only Hours: In addition to current early member hours (which happen on the first full weekend every month on Saturdays from 8 am – 9 am and Sundays from 9 am – 11 am), Meijer Gardens will also open early for members only from 9 am - 11 am every Sunday in March.

Extended April Hours: Open until 7 pm during April, 9 pm on Tuesdays. Sundays open from 9 am – 7 pm for all guests.

*Due to current guidelines, capacity restrictions are in effect and wait times may apply.*

Outdoor Children’s Activities

Monday, March 1-Friday, April 30, daylight hours only

Lena Meijer Children’s Garden

Included with admission

Once you have observed caterpillars in the Seasonal Display Greenhouse and butterflies in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, come out to the Children’s Garden for engaging outdoor educational events. Fly like a butterfly, wrap up like a chrysalis, curl up like a caterpillar, or crawl out of an egg using your imagination. Perform your own butterfly-themed puppet show or read about moths and butterflies in the Log Cabin. Search for butterfly and moth life cycle stages in a special Treehouse Village hunt. Ring the bell after successfully navigating through the Butterfly Maze. Become a butterfly in the Monarch’s Migration game. Enjoy a springtime puppet show or story-time; days and times vary. There is something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check the Information Center for activities and times.



Monday, March 1-Friday, April 30, daylight hours only Lena Meijer Children’s Garden Included with admission Once you have observed caterpillars in the Seasonal Display Greenhouse and butterflies in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, come out to the Children’s Garden for engaging outdoor educational events. Fly like a butterfly, wrap up like a chrysalis, curl up like a caterpillar, or crawl out of an egg using your imagination. Perform your own butterfly-themed puppet show or read about moths and butterflies in the Log Cabin. Search for butterfly and moth life cycle stages in a special Treehouse Village hunt. Ring the bell after successfully navigating through the Butterfly Maze. Become a butterfly in the Monarch’s Migration game. Enjoy a springtime puppet show or story-time; days and times vary. There is something for all ages! Activities vary daily; check the Information Center for activities and times. Tuesday Night Lights

Included with admission

Bring your flashlight on Tuesday nights until 9 pm to search for butterflies and see the nightlife in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.