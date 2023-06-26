Southern Michigan authorities recover more than 100 animals from 'inhumane' home

Officers found dogs, cats, goats, rabbits, mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, snakes, turtles and a crab living in inhumane conditions.

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A southern Michigan man is accused of keeping a menagerie of animals in poor living conditions in his Cass County home.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said deputies and officers from the Animal Control Division served a warrant last week at a home in Howard Township.

They found a total of 107 animals, including dogs, cats, goats, rabbits, mice, hamsters, Guinea pigs, snakes, turtles, and a crab inside the house.

Authorities described the living conditions as inhumane.

Law enforcement arrested Robert Dean Archer II on a bond revocation order and he awaits trial.

Officers are asking the prosecutor's office to file charges, and the case remains under investigation.

