Michigan CEOs release joint statement objecting voting restrictions

LANSING, Mich. — The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their objection to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states.

The businesses issued a joint statement Tuesday saying they are united for principles such as equitable access to the ballot and the avoidance of moves that reduce voting — particularly among historically disenfranchised communities.

They stopped short of weighing in on specific legislation. Corporate leaders also have criticized a new election law in Georgia and bills in Texas.

The Republican-led Michigan Senate will soon begin hearings on bills to require a photo ID to vote and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes.

