Michigan court denies challenge to redistricting maps

In a 4-3 order Thursday, the majority said the lawsuit didn't demonstrate that the plans are noncompliant with federal law.
Credit: AP
FILE - People speak during Michigan's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meeting on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Several groups announced Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, they will sue to challenge Michigan's new state House map, alleging it is biased toward Republicans and should be redrawn to be fairer to Democrats on a partisan basis. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court has denied Black lawmakers’ challenge to new congressional and legislative maps, saying they showed no grounds to question the state redistricting commission’s decision to slash the number of majority-African American seats. 

In a 4-3 order Thursday, the majority said the lawsuit didn't demonstrate that the plans are noncompliant with federal law.

It noted the panel’s expert found significant white crossover voting for Black-preferred candidates in the Detroit and Saginaw areas, giving African African voters an opportunity to elect their representatives of choice even if they do not account for more than half of the voting-age population.

