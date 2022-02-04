Michigan court denies challenge to redistricting maps

In a 4-3 order Thursday, the majority said the lawsuit didn't demonstrate that the plans are noncompliant with federal law.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court has denied Black lawmakers’ challenge to new congressional and legislative maps, saying they showed no grounds to question the state redistricting commission’s decision to slash the number of majority-African American seats.

It noted the panel’s expert found significant white crossover voting for Black-preferred candidates in the Detroit and Saginaw areas, giving African African voters an opportunity to elect their representatives of choice even if they do not account for more than half of the voting-age population.

