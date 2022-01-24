Gov. Whitmer presents Purple Hearts to Michigan National Guard Soldiers

The Soldiers were presented with the award for injuries sustained during a ballistic missile attack while deployed to Iraq in 2020.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended a ceremony at the Grand Ledge Army Aviation Support Facility on Sunday to present Purple Hearts to six Michigan National Guard Soldiers.

“I am honored to recognize these Soldiers whose dedication and commitment to their mission was clearly demonstrated by their actions while deployed in Iraq,” said Gov. Whitmer. “On behalf of the entire state of Michigan, thank you for your service to our state and nation. You are the embodiment of bravery and valor and represent the best of us.”

The Purple Hearts were presented to the six Michigan National Guard Soldiers for injuries sustained on Jan. 8, 2020 during an Iranian ballistic missile attack. They were deployed to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

In attendance at the Purple Heart ceremony were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Zylstra, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Goebel and Sgt. Joseph Suchowolec. Sgt. Andrew Burton, formerly with the Michigan National Guard, Warrant Officer Dalton Hamilton and Sgt. Derrick Bimer were unable to attend.

Sgt. 1st Class Leonard Adams who was awarded the Purple Heart on May 5, 2020 in a ceremony at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was also recognized at the ceremony.

“These Soldiers answered the call to serve and performed admirably while deployed to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We owe them and their families our sincerest appreciation and gratitude for putting themselves in harm’s way so that we can continue to enjoy our freedoms.”

The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving with the U.S. military.

The Purple Heart is the oldest military award still presented to American Service Members.

