Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

A local newspaper quoted him this week as using a racist slur to describe Black residents of Detroit.
Credit: Leelanau County Road Commission Facebook

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — An official in a northern Michigan county says another official who acknowledged using a racist slur plans to resign. 

Tom Eckerle is a member of the Leelanau County Road Commission. 

A local newspaper quoted him this week as using a racist slur to describe Black residents of Detroit, whom he allegedly blamed for spreading the coronavirus. 

County Administrator Chet Janik tells The Associated Press that Eckerle will submit a letter of resignation Monday. 

The Traverse City Record-Eagle says Eckerle informed the newspaper of his intention to quit. He didn't return a call from the AP.

In an interview earlier Friday, he defended his use of the slur and said he wasn't a racist. 

