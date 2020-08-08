Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — An official in a northern Michigan county says another official who acknowledged using a racist slur plans to resign.
Tom Eckerle is a member of the Leelanau County Road Commission.
A local newspaper quoted him this week as using a racist slur to describe Black residents of Detroit, whom he allegedly blamed for spreading the coronavirus.
County Administrator Chet Janik tells The Associated Press that Eckerle will submit a letter of resignation Monday.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle says Eckerle informed the newspaper of his intention to quit. He didn't return a call from the AP.
In an interview earlier Friday, he defended his use of the slur and said he wasn't a racist.
