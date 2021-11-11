Michigan to offer 2-year license plate tabs in October 2022

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says two-year license plate tabs “will add yet another convenient service to our catalog.”

LANSING, Mich — Michigan drivers will have the option to renew their vehicle registration every two years instead one under a new law that will take effect in October 2022.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill Wednesday. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says two-year license plate tabs “will add yet another convenient service to our catalog.”

Michigan once implemented two-year registrations in the early 1980s, but the Department of State reported they were not popular with motorists, according to the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.

Tabs expire on the owner’s birthday. Drivers will still be able to renew annually.

