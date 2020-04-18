LANSING, Mich. — An additional 219,000 people in Michigan filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number who have lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic to more than 1 million.

That's a staggering quarter of the state’s workforce.

The initial claims were among 5.2 million nationally reported by the federal government Thursday.

Michigan officials continue to urge patience as the state's deluged unemployment system struggles to process claims filed online or by phone.

Michigan is among 29 states that have started adding $600 to the weekly unemployment aid as provided under the federal government’s $2.2 trillion economic relief package.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.