LANSING, Michigan — More than one million people in Michigan have filed for unemployment benefits.

The businesses they work for have either reduced their operations, or shut down completely. This is going to leave a big revenue hole for the state come budget time.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked to 13 On Your Side about that eventual shortfall. and how she plans to deal with it.

"Of course we know this has been a huge economic strain for individuals, businesses and the state, too," she said. "We know we are going to have to make some tough decisions. We've been looking at it very closely. I applaud leaders who've been honest saying it's not going to be easy. It's going to be painful. We're going to be very responsible. I can tell you I've already taken actions to slow spending in state government, to stop hiring in state government, to analyze where we might be able to tighten our belts, and that's something that's underway as well."

Whitmer spoke with 13 On Your Side's Nick LaFave about a number of other issues, including the unemployment website and speculation that former Vice President Joe Biden may pick her as a running mate. You can watch that interview here:

