DTE: Many customers at risk of gas shutoff if annual inspections are not scheduled soon

Customers who have not scheduled an inspection are at risk of having their gas shut off within two weeks. Restoring your gas can cost up to $6,000.

MICHIGAN, USA — DTE Energy is encouraging all customers to schedule their yearly inspection with the company to avoid having their natural gas shut off within the next two weeks.

Each year, DTE is required by the state to inspect the gas meters in their customers' homes. This is done to ensure customers' safety. When it is time to conduct an inspection, the company reaches out to customers and asks them to schedule a time.

If this is not done, DTE is required to stop supplying gas to those customers.

Restoring gas to your home after a shutoff can cost up to $6,000, according to DTE.

Currently, DTE is sending letters to customers who have not responded to requests to schedule the annual inspection. These customers are at risk of having their gas shut off within the next two weeks if they do not schedule an inspection.

The power company said it's on course to complete about 100,000 gas meter safety inspections, but they still need to contact about 18,000 customers who are overdue.

DTE released the following information for customers who have not responded to their attempts to schedule an inspection:

The inspection is for your safety and required by state and federal regulations (49 C.F.R 192.481 and Mich. Admin. Rule 460.20606)

If your gas meter is located inside your home, DTE needs permission to come into your home every three years to perform a safety inspection.

Please refer to the letter, text, postcard, email or door hanger you have received and call the number provided to schedule your inspection as soon as possible.

This 15-minute natural gas meter safety inspection is free.

Inspections will be performed either by a DTE employee, or a representative of DTE’s approved vendor, RECONN.

An adult (age 18 or older) must be present to provide access to the gas meter and point of entry for the service pipe.

If you do not respond to your final letter requesting access for the inspection, DTE will be forced to shut off your natural gas service.

Once natural gas service is shut off, restoration can cost up to $6,000 due to the complex processes and equipment required to safely re-establish a connection to your property.

You can avoid this cost, and the inconvenience of being without natural gas, by responding to your inspection notice immediately to set up an inspection.

You can schedule your inspection by calling 877.853.9434 or emailing GFO-MeterAssemblyCheck@dteenergy.com.

In order to avoid a shutoff in your home, make sure you have scheduled your yearly inspection with DTE.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.