Michigan among worst states for power outages

The Michigan Public Service Commission says the state doesn't see more power outages overall compared to other states, but it takes much longer for power to return.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is being named one of the worst states in the entire country for power outages.

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) says the state doesn't see more power outages overall compared to other states, but it takes much longer for power to be restored, especially after storms.

This comes after nearly 200,000 Michiganders were left without power following severe storms and tornadoes last month. Many were without power for days.

The MPSC says there are actions being taken to improve those restoration times, including focusing on tree trimming and improving the worst of the power grids.

"At the commission, we're trying to hone in on those places where the system works worst from a customer's perspective," said Dan Scripps, MPSC chair.

But the Public Service Commission says there's still a long way to go.

"Try and better link how utilities earn their money, with the results that their customers experience. So looking at ways that we can incentivize performance that gets us closer to the middle of the pack or the top of the pack faster," Scripps said. "But also looking at penalties for those places where customers continue to experience a long time before the restoration is hooked up."

The Michigan Public Service Commission is currently asking for feedback about Consumers Energy and DTE Energy. You can find that on their website here.

