Electric Forest asks festival goers to evacuate due to severe weather

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Everyone is being asked to leave Electric Forest due to the severe weather, the event announced on Twitter.

Festival goers are asked to exit the venue "for safety," the post said. They're expected to move their vehicles in the campgrounds or protected areas outside of the venue.

They say to stay tuned on their account for updates. They've also been updating set times for Sunday on their mobile app.

Sunday is the last day of the festival for the 2023 season.

Some fans lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday to get into the weekend festival. The event garners thousands to the small, rural town of Rothbury every year.

There was also a celebrity sighting Saturday night. DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O'Neill, did a set at the EDM festival.

Michigan State Police troopers stationed at the event took photos with him, saying they "had a tall detail" on site with them.

"Welcome to West Michigan #DJDiesel!" they wrote on Twitter.

Powerful winds and heavy rain barraged the area starting around 3:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning will remain over portions of West Michigan until 5:15 p.m. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather Team say residents can expect damaging winds and penny-sized hail.

According to Consumers Energy, there are over 7,500 Michigan residents without power Sunday. A large amount are near Kent City and Casnova, as well as east of Rockford.

