Ivanka Trump to visit Michigan, tour General Motors

The GM CEO will lead the tour.

WARREN, Mich. — Ivanka Trump, a first daughter and advisor to the president, will be in Michigan on Wednesday.

Trump will be visiting the Technical Learning University at the Global Technical Campus for General Motors in Warren, according to WXYZ.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra will lead the tour, which will focus on highlighting the company's continued training of hourly skilled trade workers and salaried manufacturing engineers.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.