Ivanka Trump to visit Michigan, tour General Motors

The GM CEO will lead the tour.
Ivanka Trump arrives to introduce President Donald Trump from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WARREN, Mich. — Ivanka Trump, a first daughter and advisor to the president, will be in Michigan on Wednesday.

Trump will be visiting the Technical Learning University at the Global Technical Campus for General Motors in Warren, according to WXYZ

General Motors CEO Mary Barra will lead the tour, which will focus on highlighting the company's continued training of hourly skilled trade workers and salaried manufacturing engineers. 

