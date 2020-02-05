LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is waiving permit fees for wood gathered from public forests.

The typical $20 fee is being waived because many offices are closed due to the coronavirus.

The season began Friday.

Permits are good for designated state forest land in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula. Maps are available online.

Each household can collect up to five cords of wood, although the wood can’t be sold or traded. Although permits are free, people still must carry one. They’re available at Michigan.gov/fuelwood.

